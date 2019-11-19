Home Cities Bengaluru

No limits, no borders

Saturday evening saw Vienna-based Katharina Senk and London-based Tanja Erhart perform together, in both Berlin and Bengaluru at the same time.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Katharina Senk performed on stage with her crutch

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saturday evening saw Vienna-based Katharina Senk and London-based Tanja Erhart perform together, in both Berlin and Bengaluru at the same time. Connected via Skype, Senk played her part of the performance at 9.30 pm at The Courtyard, Shantinagar, whereas Erhart took to stage at 5 pm at the No Limits festival in Germany.

Coming from two countries, the duo decided to use technology to practise together to save time, energy and environment by reducing their carbon footprint. “Our reasons were practical at first but it turned out to be an exciting medium to work with,” Erhart told CE.But the performance wasn’t just an exploration of a digital platform forming real-world connections.

A self-defined disabled artiste, Erhart often says she has three different bodies she would like to explore: One with a wheelchair, one with crutches and one without any assistive tools. “Katharina and I connected instantly by our mutual interests and curiosity in working with tools and objects. We thought this would be a brilliant opportunity to explore working with my crutches together,” said Erhart, who gave one of her crutches to Senk for the performance. “In the Skype performance, my crutches were not only the ones who defined our movements, but also the ones who connected Katharina and I and our audiences in Bengaluru and Berlin, and sparkled ideas of what dance and disability could be or mean,” she explained.

Agreed Senk, adding that they were interested in seeing how the crutch influences their movements, considering their bodies have different physicalities. “We are overwhelmed with objects all the time, so it was nice to have a closer look at how something can influence me,” explains the artiste, who was in Kerala for a collaborative project and chose Bengaluru for this performance due to the prevalence of contemporary dance here.

Erhart also said one must not work with crutches in an artistic manner without people bringing in the lived experience with those tools and who define themselves as ‘disabled’ or ‘crip’. “The tools are integral parts of disability and crip culture, and as a minority group that still has to fight for equal rights in society, it’s important that time, space and money are given to disabled people in cultural leading positions,” she explained.

The crutch also posed unique challenges to both the artistes. For Senk, it prompted her to look at how it confronts her muscles or bends her body in specific ways, while for Erhart, it was more about staying true to the idea of how the crutch moves her. She said, “Which means, to let the crutch lead the way and have my body follow.”

Their practice thus involved a lot of exploration and though virtual, the hardest part always came at the end of a session. “When you disconnect the call, you realise how alone you are because the other person isn’t there anymore. And then, you realise you’ve actually been physically alone in the space. It’s like magic that slowly starts to dissipate,” said Senk.

It comes as no surprise then that her biggest concern was electricity or internet connection giving out. “But wouldn’t that be just like what we go through in our day-to-day life? There’s always some amount of fragility involved while building a connection.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp