PSI gets caught in dangling cable, falls off two-wheeler

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A probationary police sub inspector attached to Wilson Garden police station sustained injuries after he came in contact with a dangling cable and fell from his bike, near Queens Circle. The Cubbon Park police have registered a case in this connection.

Ibrahim, a PSI, was injured in the incident. The incident took place around 2 am on November 5, when Ibrahim was on his way to his house in Mathikere. When he was passing through Queens Circle, he came in contact with a low-hanging cable and fell off his bike. He sustained serious injuries in his neck and fingers.

However, Ibrahim managed to reach his house, where his brother, who is a doctor, treated him. On Saturday, he approached the Cubbon Park police and filed a complaint, seeking action against those who left the cable hanging.

The Cubbon Park police have registered an FIR under Section 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and are investigating the case. “It is not yet known which agency had left the cable dangling and we are on it,” the police added.