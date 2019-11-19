Home Cities Bengaluru

Rs 1,700 crore RTE reimbursement pending, allege private schools

Each year, the government allots Rs 500 crore towards RTE reimbursement.

Published: 19th November 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Educational institutions have complained, in the last two years, nearly Rs 1,700 crore of RTE reimbursement to private schools have been pending from the state government. In October 2019, a government order said Rs 125 crore was to be released for the same but despite that schools say they have not received the amount.

Each year, the government allots Rs 500 crore towards RTE reimbursement.Shashi Kumar D, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka said, in 2018-2019, an expenditure of Rs 900 crore was incurred by private schools. Only Rs 200 crore of Rs 500 crore, was sent by the state government.

“Due to negligence of officials, the Rs 200 crore was released late and the remaining Rs 300 crore was taken back. As per the finance department rules, 85 percent of the Rs 200 crore released should be spent before asking for the remaining amount. As this was not done in time, the remaining money was taken back,” Kumar said.

This year (2019-2020), Rs 125 crore and Rs 250 crore was released in installments, which is the amount meant for last year’s RTE seats, he added.

“The remaining Rs 125 crore was to be released as per a government order in October but that has not reached us owing to the government’s  inaction. If they do not spend it by the end of this month, we will not be able to ask for more money from the finance department. The total amount they owe to private schools is Rs 1,700 crore,”he shared.

Neither Principal Secretary of Department of Primary and Secondary Education Umashankar nor Department of Public Instruction Commissioner Dr K G Jagadeesh were able to clarify on why the amount was held up.Another DPI official said the money would be disbursed in a day or two.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp