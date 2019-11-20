Bold and fiesty

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangladeshi American author Sharbari Zohra Ahmed is known for writing the TV show Quantico, which makes her the first woman Bangladeshi writer to ever write for a network show. Her latest publication Dust Under Her Feet, which is set in 1942. Excerpts from her interview:

What has been the inspiration behind your book, Dust Under Her Feet?

I grew up watching the old black and white movies from Hollywood’s golden age, like Casablanca, The Lady Eve, Bringing up Baby etc and instantly fell in love with them. Those stories in the movies were the first inspiration for me start writing. There was no ambiguity or confusion about who the bad guys were, unlike now, when geo-political agendas are terribly opaque. Being an American Bengali , I wanted to find an intersection and Dust Under Her Feet is that center bit of my personal venn diagram. It’s my love letter to Hollywood and Bengal, both the cultures are epicenters of great storytelling. It required so much research. I had the privilege of traveling to Kolkata and soaking in the atmosphere. I walked down the street some of the stories are set in and tried to imagine my protagonist Yasmine on the same street in 1942. It was magical. And I read so many books about the theatre culture of China, Burma and India in WW2.

As a renowned writer, and also having written the script for Quantico, what has influenced you as a writer and your works?

A great storytelling. The films I mentioned above, including Satyajit Ray’s work, and also great novels, like Jane Eyre, Pride and Prejudice had a tremendous effect on me. Any stories with powerful female protagonists, who show strength and vulnerability simultaneously are also huge page turner for me. I also love sprawling social epics, like A Suitable Boy or Midnight’s Children.

Yasmine Khan, the protagonist of your book, is a fearless and bold character. Has this been inspired by your personal experiences?

I feel I am bold and feisty at times. I was lucky enough to be raised by liberal parents who encouraged my individualism and expression. I am always surrounded by strong women who raise their voices. I guess Yasmine was born out of that.

What is your favourite part of the book and why?

I love the scenes between Yasmine and Patience because I love their friendship and the sense of sisterhood. When women unite and form the backbone of a community, however odd and small it may be, it is wonderful to behold. They are so different, yet there is a lovely symbiosis. I love the scene when Yasmine is giving birth and Patience helps her, even though she resents her. She steps up and gives Yasmine strength.

What advice would you like to give to the youth reading your book?

Please be tenacious in the pursuit of your dreams, whatever they may be. The more you forge ahead, the more opportunities will come to you. It will seem like the Universe is arranging it all perfectly, but you do have to do the work.

What are your thoughts on racism and colonialism and how have they impacted your life?

Living in the USA at a time when there is a great deal of racial tension and political divisiveness has been tough. White Nationalism has taken hold of a large chunk of the population and I am feeling its effects. As for colonialism, the British stole so much from India and the other regions. The famines could have been avoided and were artificially, which resulted in the death of so many Indians. It angers me deeply.

What has been your biggest take away from life and how have those experiences shaped you as a writer?

It is imperative to be kind, to show compassion and empathy for your fellow human beings, even if they are different from you. I try to keep this at the forefront of my ideology and it allows me to create whole characters, even the negative ones. I always tell my students to remember that the antagonists in their stories have dimension too. They must be compassionate towards them. It’s hard but it is important to remember that everyone is going through some sort of challenge.