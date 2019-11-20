BWSSB defends itself, says only 381 of 33,567 samples failed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a recent report on the quality of piped drinking water in the country, which was released by the Union Ministry for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said that Bengaluru is among 15 state capitals which failed the quality standards for tap water, the Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has come out with an explanation. The water board claims that of the 33,567 samples collected by BWSSB last year, only 381 samples failed.

In a press release , BWSSB claims that it has been supplying Cauvery water and that that the water is continuously monitored both through in-house well-equipped laboratories and also through NABL accredited external labs.

It also stated that BWSSB collects 80-100 samples per day from the distribution network which are analysed daily in its lab. From October 2018 to November 16, 2019, it has collected 33,567 samples and only 381 samples failed. This is 1.14% size by total sample size and the permissible limit prescribed by WHO in this regard is 5%. Hence, accordingly the water supplied by BWSSB is of prescribed quality, the release states. It claimed that they have adopted the IS 10500-2012 standards prescribed by Bureau of Indian Standards.