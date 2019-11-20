Home Cities Bengaluru

Injured dog survives bullet, but no one to pay medical bills

A week ago, the city was shocked to hear about a stray dog who was shot at with an air gun by a retired NIMHANS professor.

The dog that was shot at by a retired professor | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A week ago, the city was shocked to hear about a stray dog who was shot at with an air gun by a retired NIMHANS professor. The dog was rushed to a private veterinary hospital and after seven days of treatment, it was discharged on Tuesday with a bill of Rs 15,370. Unfortunately, there is no one to pay the bill.

Praveen Kumar L, an animal rescuer who had taken the dog to Jeeva Pet Hospital, frequently visited the hospital to check on the dog. Praveen is now trying to crowdfund for the bill. “I have named the dog Shooter, as she survived it all. There were many people who had asked me about her condition, but now when the bill needs to be paid, nobody is coming forward. I have told the hospital that I will pay the bill in two days. The management was kind and allowed me take her,” said Kumar.

He sent messages to many people, asking them to transfer money for the bill. But so far, Kumar has received a total of only Rs 700.

He had also lodged an FIR against professor Dr C Shyamsundar at Jayanagar police station. However, he was bailed on the same day.

When TNIE contacted Jayanagar police to ask if the amount could be paid by the professor who shot the dog, a senior police officer said, “In such cases, the dog should be taken to a government hospital, but it was taken to a private clinic. Hence, we cannot ask him to pay.”

Jayanagar MLA Sowmya Reddy said, “I have offered to pay the bill but the rescuers want the bill to be paid by the the person who shot the dog. People shouldn’t hurt animals, in fact, they should focus on animal birth control programme.”

