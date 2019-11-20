Men barge into house, rob woman before stripping her

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old woman was assaulted and stripped by two men when she was home alone in Peenya on Monday. The woman’s mother has filed a case at Peenya Police Station.

The accused are Arun and his friend Nusrat. Both are private college students and are still at large.

A senior police officer said the incident took place in the afternoon when the victim, a PU II student, was alone at home as her mother had gone to drop her son to school.

The woman was cleaning the area outside her house when Arun and Nusrat came on a bike and dragged her inside the house.

The men had covered their faces with cloth. They told the woman to hand over her gold ornaments before forcing her to strip. They also broke the TV showcase before fleeing. The victim called her mother after the accused left the house and they alerted Peenya police.

The accused are said to be friends of the victim’s brother. Police said that two weeks ago they had robbed Rs 1,600 cash from the brother, who had complained about this to his mother. Police have now obtained CCTV footage from a nearby shop for examination.