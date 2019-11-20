Home Cities Bengaluru

Native coriander in demand in Delhi, Kolkata, Sri Lanka

Hopcoms Managing Director BN Prasad said this was the first time such a large quantity was being sent to other states and countries.

Published: 20th November 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nati (desi or local) coriander is no longer the flavour of south Indian kitchens alone but has tickled the taste buds of those in other states.

For the first time, Kempegowda International Airport made a record of sending 5,620 tonnes of fresh coriander leaves between July and September 2019. Last year during this time, around 3,700 tonnes was sent.

“There has been a 70% increase is transportation compared to last year. While the supply has been to 13 Indian states, including Tamil Nadu and Gujarat, the maximum has been to Delhi 29 26,886 kg) and Kolkata (12,18,673 kg). Fresh coriander leaves have also been supplied to Sri Lanka,” said the spokesperson from the international airport.

The spokesperson said that it was not the first time where record supplies were sent. It is seasonal. During summer a lot of mango consignments are sent, similarly in February it is roses. Some time back large consignments of pomegranate fruits and juices were sent.

However, the demand for nati coriander has caught the attention of traders and Horticultural Producers’ Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcom) officials. “The nati variety grown in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh and the bordering areas is very good. This is what has caught the attention of those in other states. Rajasthan and Gujarat are nearest to Delhi, but the leaf variety which is grown there is different. The leaves are slightly bigger and are not dark green. They are light green and whitish in colour. The leaves are not very tasty,” said S Shambudev from Nandadeep Trading Corporation.

The traders said that since the areas where coriander is grown in abundance (Doddaballapur, Chikkaballapur, Andhra borders) are near the international airport, Kempegowda airport becomes the ideal spot.

Hopcoms Managing Director B N Prasad said this was the first time such a large quantity was being sent to other states and countries.

KIA to expand self bag drop facility to more airlines
Spurred by the encouraging response to the self bag drop facility launched almost a year ago at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), the airport operator is now planning to extend this to other airlines in the future. At present, it is optional in only two airlines — Air Asia and Spice Jet. The automated check-in facility was launched on November 15 last year to reduce queues at check-in counters. An average of 2,500 passengers use it every day. Bengaluru airport was the first in India to launch automated bag drop off facility on such a large scale.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp