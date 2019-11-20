New forest policy to include man-animal conflict, forest fires

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central government will soon release a new forest policy for the entire country, which was last revised in 1988, said Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education, Suresh Gairola, on Tuesday. The new policy will address issues of man-animal conflict, forest fire and climate change, which were not included so far, he said.

While speaking to the media here, he said, the draft has been prepared and will soon be sent to the cabinet for approval.“Man-animal conflict takes place because of reduction of elephant corridors, changes in crop pattern, cultivation close to forest patches, weed infestation in forests, increasing population of tigers, leopards, and elephants. All this is included in the new policy,”he added.

Climate change is another important factor today, which also finds its place in the revised policy. India’s stand on the Paris agreement is also included in the draft, he said.

“Another major issue which is being included in the policy is forest fire. Despite having a prescribed rule on how to handle forest fires, it is not being implemented because of the shortage of resources and man power. Traditional methods to handle forest fires have also failed because fire lines are not well maintained. It has also been observed that involvement of locals in creating and maintaining fire lines has also reduced. Technological interventions have not been used to the optimum. All this has to be looked into in the new forest policy,” Gairola said.

He feels, with the recent sanction of Rs 313 crore for Campa funds, the issue of forest fire can be addressed.

At the November 15 meeting, the Central government agreed to distribute all the fund, but keep 10% with the ministry for research and monitory activities. Gairola said it was the first time such a lot of fund was allocated for forestry research.

He informed that this will be utilised for coordinating all the research programmes done in the last two years, study and create a genetic document of plant and seed species to help farmers, create an R+ action plan (for tress and forest cover which need protection), and study extinction of species.

The fund will also be utilised in creating a tree genetic resource bank for endangered and lesser known species. Under this programme, so far, specimens of 50 tree species have been collected.