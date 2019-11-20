Tarzan - play  with simplistic narrative

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tarzan, the first production of the theatre group Duos, is written and directed by veteran theater person Jayaprakash Kuloor. Tarzan comes with the unmistakable Kuloor touch that employs a simplistic modern narrative technique that gives prominence to the actors.

An immortal creation of American novelist Edgar Rice Burroughs, Tarzan is a popular character loved by readers of all ages across the world. Jayaprakash Kuloor in a very subtle manner adds another dimension to this popularity through his play Tarzan which brings to life an eventful hour in the lives of the producer of the movie ‘Tarzan’ and a young man who comes to visit him. The stage comes to life with many a dramatic moment packed with humour and human interest. In this era of neo-liberal realities, where rights and wrongs are constantly redefined, Kuloor confronts the audience with the tricky questions, ‘Who is right’? and ‘Who is wrong’?. The hour-long presentation comes to an end as the open-ended play, posing these uncomfortable parables before the society to resolve.

Sunil Sukhada now a regular and popular face in the Malayalam movie industry and S P Sreekumar who has proved to be a prominent presence in TV, movies and theater come together for the first time on stage in this play. The production team includes Jose Koshy, Sangetha Nataka Academy award-winner music composer Sathyajith, Francis Chirayath the art director and K V Ganesh the creative support.