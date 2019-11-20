Home Cities Bengaluru

Versatility is the name of the game

Published: 20th November 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Likhitha P Nair
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most of us remember Vidya Vox from her energetic rendition of Kerala’s favourite boat song, Kuttanadan Punjayile. Recently in the city for a country-wide tour, Vidya effortlessly rendered her songs. Vidya Iyer’s voice and versatility have always stood out, from the time she appeared in Shanker Tucker’s Shruti Box sessions in 2011, alongside her sister Vandana Iyer.

The YouTuber has so far released close to 50 fusion tracks with musicians from all over the world, but she is best known for her mash-up of Be Free and Pallivaalu Bhadravattakam, which has garnered over 175 million views on YouTube as of October. During the Kerala leg of her tour, Vidya performed at Hunnie Fan Fest in Kochi alongside American singer Sam Tsui and state-based alternative group Madras Mail The Band.

Born in Chennai, Iyer spent her childhood in India until she turned eight, before migrating to the United States of America. “Growing up, learning Carnatic music and listening to my mom and grandma sing at home nurtured my love for Indian music. I held on to singing Indian music as stress relief throughout my high school years and I’m still in love with it more than ever,” says the artiste.

When asked if she is more comfortable singing in Indian classical or western styles, Vidya says it is all about the composition, taste and listening. Both genres are equally deep, adds Vidya, who has released two albums so far – Kuthu Fire, and Mad Dreams that was released this year.

Iyer rose to fame on YouTube, with groovy fusion tracks that feature popular English pop songs positioned with familiar Hindi, Malayalam and Tamil tracks. According to her, gaining appreciation on such competitive platforms requires being true to one’s content and style. “People can sense when you’re not true to yourself. It also becomes really hard to sustain with continued passion if you don’t love what you are creating,” she says.

The artiste is currently working on her upcoming EP and single. Hunnie fan fest was Vidya’s debut show in Kerala at which she performed a combination of her original hits, classic mashups, and the songs from her latest album. She also performed her two Malayalam fusion numbers.

