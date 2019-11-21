Abandoned infant rescued from footpath in Vasanthnagar, handed over to CWC 

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was, quite ironically, on Children’s Day that tiny Mahaveer was abandoned on a footpath in Vasanthnagar. No one knows who left the baby there, but the little thing bawled loudly till he caught the attention of a nearby resident.

It was at 5.20am when Afzal, a resident of Vasanthnagar 8th Main, 10th Cross, heard the loud cries. He came out of his house to check, and was shocked to find an infant, wrapped in cloth, abandoned on the footpath. Afzal picked up the baby and took him in, and informed High Grounds Police Station.

ASI Shiva Malaiah, who reached the spot, decided to take the baby to hospital for a check. “Malaiah said the baby was in very good condition, had no injuries and was well-wrapped. He decided to take him to hospital as we didn’t know since when the baby has been lying out in the open,” High Grounds police said.

Doctors at Bhagwan Mahaveer Jain Hospital nearby examined the baby, and found that he appeared to be five days old, weighed 2.75kg, and had two umbilical chord clamps. He was healthy but dehydrated, and was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) for treatment.

“The baby was diagnosed with Hypernatremic Dehydration and Polycythemia. The next day, the baby had around seven rounds of loose stools, which is quite common in infants, and lost 160gm. He was treated till his condition improved and he gradually gained weight by the sixth day. Since the baby’s vaccination status is not known, no shot was given at the hospital. As on Tuesday, the baby’s weight was 2.82 kgs. He was discharged on Wednesday,” said Dr MD Marker, Medical Director of Jain Hospital.The hospital treated the little one for free, and named him ‘Baby Mahaveer’.

He was given to High Grounds police who handed him over to the Child Welfare Committee on Hosur Road on Wednesday. “We have also filed an FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act,” added the police inspector.