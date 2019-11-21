Food, fun, frolic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Come Sunday, and some authentic Japanese cuisine will tickle your taste buds at the 3rd annual Japan Food Fest. To be held on November 24, the fest will see prominent Japanese corporations, including Sony, Rakuten and Sakra World Hospital, in attendance.

In addition, Coffee Day Essentials will be showcasing their Japanese-esque convenience store, and tourist companies will be promoting various tour packages to Japan, making the entire event more of a ‘Japan Utsav’. Over 30 companies, brands and restaurants are expected to participate in the event.

Diplomats, including the Consul-General of France, Dr Marjorie Vanbaelinghem and her family, will be present. For those keen to taste some sake, here’s where you can. The Consulate-General of Japan will be serving some the Japanese sparkling rice wine free of cost to all guests. The Banga roll (vegetarian sushi roll with the colours of the Karnataka flag) made by the Consul-General’s official chef will also make it to the menu.

There are several stage performances which will keep guests entertained, including a performance by Japanese choir group ‘Royal Echo,’ which recently celebrated their 20th anniversary at the Consul-General’s residence. In addition to this, there are also going to be cosplayers dressed in their preferred costumes, with Consul-General Takayuki Kitagawa himself cosplaying as a ninja for the event.

The fest will be held on November 24 at the Shangri-La hotel, Vasanth Nagar. Contact: 40649999.