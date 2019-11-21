HC: Karnataka govt emblem on illegal hoarding is serious issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday said erecting illegal hoardings with the state emblem near Vidhana Soudha is a serious issue.

The division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur made this oral observation after the counsel of the BBMP and the government advocate said no permission was granted for putting up those hoardings. The court was surprised as to why the government had not filed a police complaint.

Advocate G R Mohan, the petitioner’s counsel, drew the court’s attention on the illegal hoardings put up near Gate 6 of Vidhana Soudha on July 6 on the death anniversary of former deputy prime minister Jagjivan Ram. The court will pass an order on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has filed a statement before the court saying that it has issued necessary orders to remove illegal hoardings in the city.