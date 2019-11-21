Home Cities Bengaluru

International schools’ learning model helps students improve skills

Hasina was not interested in studies or attending school. This is where Shikshana, an NGO, stepped in.

Published: 21st November 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ace Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah, did not just inspire Hasina, a Class 4 student, to become a good sportsperson, but also helped in enhancing her logical skills and learning, under the project-based learning model (PBL).

Hasina was not interested in studies or attending school. This is where Shikshana, an NGO, stepped in. They implemented the learning model of international schools, where Hasina, along with other schoolchildren, was made to assess scores of ace Indian cricketers and draw their average. They were also made to choose the top players based on their ranking, runs, and international average, to make their own team. This helped the students enhance their rational and calculation skills. It also taught them team building and evaluation, which taught them leadership.

After this, Hasina was able to work in a team and even lead some team activities, thus helping her to be more involved and attend school every day.

PBL is the 21st century model of learning, followed by international private schools where the 4Cs — critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration — come into play. It is being implemented in 2,186 government schools in and around Bengaluru, since a year. The district heads of Department of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers have partnered with Shikshana, to improve attendance in government schools.

There are many students who have improved their learning skills and attendance in schools through PBL.
Explaining the model, Sudeepta Bannerjee, Director, Shikshana, told The New Indian Express that international schools follow this interactive model to teach children and prepare them for skills required in MNCs. However, in case of government schools, it has also helped improve learning skills and reduce school dropouts.

She explained that under this model, not just Mathematics, but Science is also taught through nutrition and social sciences. For example, to understand Science, students are taught the importance of nutrition. They are asked to find the nutritional value of each ingredient used in any food they consume and use the same nutrient content to create their own recipe. After this, a food festival is organised to engage them, which turned out to be a great hit.

M P Madegowda, Director of Public Instruction, Primary Education, said that it was a good initiative and should be implemented in all schools across the state. He said that he was waiting for the formal proposal from the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers to implement it.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp