International schools’ learning model helps students improve skills

BENGALURU: Ace Indian cricketers like Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and Jasprit Bumrah, did not just inspire Hasina, a Class 4 student, to become a good sportsperson, but also helped in enhancing her logical skills and learning, under the project-based learning model (PBL).

Hasina was not interested in studies or attending school. This is where Shikshana, an NGO, stepped in. They implemented the learning model of international schools, where Hasina, along with other schoolchildren, was made to assess scores of ace Indian cricketers and draw their average. They were also made to choose the top players based on their ranking, runs, and international average, to make their own team. This helped the students enhance their rational and calculation skills. It also taught them team building and evaluation, which taught them leadership.

After this, Hasina was able to work in a team and even lead some team activities, thus helping her to be more involved and attend school every day.

PBL is the 21st century model of learning, followed by international private schools where the 4Cs — critical thinking, creativity, communication and collaboration — come into play. It is being implemented in 2,186 government schools in and around Bengaluru, since a year. The district heads of Department of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers have partnered with Shikshana, to improve attendance in government schools.

There are many students who have improved their learning skills and attendance in schools through PBL.

Explaining the model, Sudeepta Bannerjee, Director, Shikshana, told The New Indian Express that international schools follow this interactive model to teach children and prepare them for skills required in MNCs. However, in case of government schools, it has also helped improve learning skills and reduce school dropouts.

She explained that under this model, not just Mathematics, but Science is also taught through nutrition and social sciences. For example, to understand Science, students are taught the importance of nutrition. They are asked to find the nutritional value of each ingredient used in any food they consume and use the same nutrient content to create their own recipe. After this, a food festival is organised to engage them, which turned out to be a great hit.

M P Madegowda, Director of Public Instruction, Primary Education, said that it was a good initiative and should be implemented in all schools across the state. He said that he was waiting for the formal proposal from the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction and Block Education Officers to implement it.