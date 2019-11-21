Home Cities Bengaluru

No Kannada on nameboard? You could lose trade licence

Published: 21st November 2019

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After giving a month-long grace period, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Wednesday decided to crack the whip on commercial establishments that do not have boards which comply with the order that at least 60% of the board should be in Kannada.

BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar told The New Indian Express that the grace period began on November 1. But from December 1,all commercial setups will have to follow the rule, failing which their trade licence would be cancelled, and no new trade licences will be issued or renewed.

The BBMP is also working towards cancelling trade licences of those units on whom notices were served, and who have still not changed the boards of their establishments with 60% of it displayed in Kannada, said an official.

BBMP officials have been conducting extensive drives to check hotels, restaurants, commercial establishments and shops. They slapped notices against 13,575 establishments. The largest are in West Bengaluru, with 4,155 units.

The least number of notices were served to units in RR Nagar (50), where 170 commercial establishments of the total 319 firms were inspected.

