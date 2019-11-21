Home Cities Bengaluru

Race track fixed, winter season to start this Friday

Following the recent accident, jockeys had refused to ride unless the track is fixed

Published: 21st November 2019 06:41 AM

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After the horrific incident at the opening event of the winter races at Bangalore Turf Club on November 15, the stewards of the club decided to  rectify the treacherous track to the satisfaction of the jockeys, who had made it clear that they will not ride until the track is conducive for racing.

After two mock races on Wednesday morning, the jockeys decided that the track is now suitable for racing. The winter racing season will resume on Friday, when BTC will host 10 events.

On November 15, three jockeys suffered a bad fall and the race horse, Will to Win, suffered a broken leg and was later euthanised. About 7,000 angry punters had demanded their money back from the bookies as they were unhappy with the stewards’ decision to conduct an inquiry into the running of the race and the major accident. Some of them even ransacked the place.

The Jockeys Association of India (JAI) president Pradeep Chouhan said that the jockeys were satisfied with the track on Wednesday and have agreed to ride. “It was bad on the first day, but after the jockeys and trainers pointed out all the areas where work had to be done, the club has fixed the loose portions and we are satisfied.”

BTC chairman Vinod Sivappa is delighted that racing will resume on Friday.When asked about the Public Accounts Committee’s observation that the club owes Rs 32.8 crore as rental amount to the state government, Sivappa said, “We will meet the finance secretary on Saturday and seek his advice on the issue. We have been diligently paying rent and all the taxes and we have still not received any communication from the government.” The committee had also decided to cancel all races and gambling activities at the turf from December 2.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the club has directed jockey Suraj Narredu not to ride for now. This is following his post on Twitter where he said that this is the worst ever track he has ridden in Bengaluru. Suraj was asked to depose before the stewards for an explanation, but he informed the club that he won’t be able to present himself before them as he has gone to a fitness centre. He is barred from riding on Friday and will not be allowed to ride until he is cleared by the club.

