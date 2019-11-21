Six short films, 17 records for actor-director

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Aniruddha Jatkar has many accomplishments in his showbiz career but right now, he has created a lot of buzz for the number of records for six short movies, written and directed by him. The short movies, which were released on the same day, has made not one or two, but a whopping 17 records.

“In 2018, the movies were registered in India Book of Records for four different categories and this year, I got a fifth record for having those four records earlier,” says Jatkar, who was also chosen as one of the top 100 record holders in India Book of Records. Apart from that, he had won five Kalam Book of World Records earlier, for which he recently got Kalams Golden Award. He also got four records in Asia Book of Records and was titled as ‘Grand Master’.

It was not easy for Jatkar to apply for the records since this was not his plan. For registrations, he had to provide documents and the only documents that he had was the press coverage of the movie release and to his good luck, it was accepted by the jury.

All the movies are based on social issues like hazardous effects of smoking, saving water etc, and are without any dialogues. Thriller, political satire and horror are some genres on which the movies are based on. Jatkar started prepping for them in May 2018 and by September 2018, they was ready for release. The movies were released September 18, which was also the birth anniversary of his late father-in-law Dr Vishnuvardhan.

The idea of filmmaking came to him when he was conducting classes for a short filmmaking course at Christ University, and a few students approached him to make a short movie. As Jatkar went ahead with the first movie, the “excited students” wanted to make more of such movies and finally ended up making six. Since the first movie was a silent one, they kept the next five also in the same category.

The actor-director says it was a bigger challenge to explain an idea with a social message in such a short span. However, he decided to still go for short movies because he felt their reach is more. “The movies addressed social issues but I wanted them to be entertaining as well,” says the 45-year-old.

His next project is a documentary movie on the yesteryear Kannada actress and his mother-in-law Padmashree Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, which is going to be out soon.