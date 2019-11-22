Home Cities Bengaluru

Blood collection vans finally take off

The initiative was launched in July for high priority districts like Tumkuru, Shivamogga, Ballari

Published: 22nd November 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd November 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Ranjani Madhavan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Health Minister Shivanand Patil launched blood collection and distribution vans in July this year, that would go around the city and collect blood from donors and distribute them to hospitals. These were launched in five high priority districts – Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Ballari, Davanagere and Vijayapura, which have always seen shortage of blood donors. However, these did not take off in the five districts until the second week of November.

“Blood collection vans were delayed as doctors were not applying for the post of medical officers, owing to low salary. A proposal was sent to the Government of India for revision of their salary from Rs 38,000 to Rs 50,000 per month, as the posts were not getting filled. This was recently approved after which the recruitments were completed,” said an official from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.
Six members are needed per van. These include one counsellor, two staff nurse, one medical officer (doctor), one driver and one group D staff.

The vans will visit colleges, schools, hospitals, bus stands and other public places to raise awareness on blood donation. Rs 1.77 crore has been sanctioned under the National Health Mission funds for the project.
The vans are supposed to collect a minimum of 25-30 units of blood per day. The blood will be given to private, taluk and district hospitals.

The vans can attend two donors at a time. The districts were selected as they had the least amount of blood units available for patients. Holding blood donation camps did not see a good turnout in North Karnataka districts unlike places like Bengaluru, which is why the blood collection and distribution camps were launched. More vans are planned to be procured next year as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp