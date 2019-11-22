MK Ganapathy suicide: CBI gives clean chit to KJ George, two officers

Bala Chauhan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has given a clean chit to the Congress MLA from Sarvagnanagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru KJ George and two senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers — Director General of Police (Internal Security Division) A M Prasad and Inspector General of Police, Pronab Mohanty — in the M K Ganapathy suicide case.

Mohanty is currently on central deputation and posted as Deputy Director General, Unique Identification Authority of India. George was accused number one, Mohanty and Prasad were accused two and three, in the two-year-old abetment to suicide case.

The CBI in its ‘B’ (closure) report has stated, “Though the deceased M K Ganapathy had alleged several incidents of harassment, no evidence is forthcoming to show that A1 to A3 had any intention to drive the deceased to commit suicide. There is no evidence that A1 to A3 had instigated, provoked or compelled him to commit suicide,” stated the CBI ‘B’ report, which was submitted in a Madikeri court on October 28 under Section 173 of the Code of Criminal Conduct (CrPC).

Ganapathy had shot himself with his service revolver at a lodge in Madikeri on July 7, 2017. Before ending his life, he had given an interview to a local TV channel in Madikeri in which he had alleged harassment at the hands of George, Prasad and Mohanty. Based on his father’s complaint, the police had registered a case of unnatural death report under Section 174 of CrPC.

The government had transferred the case to CID but later, on the court’s direction the police had registered a case of abetment against the three accused, which was again transferred to the CID. The CID had not found any evidence against George, Mohanty and Prasad in the case.Ganapathy’s family had approached the Supreme Court challenging the CID closure report. The court had handed over the probe to the CBI in September.