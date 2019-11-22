WHO plans to stem antibiotic resistance

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The World Health Organisation’s regional office for South East Asia, has said that anti-microbial resistance (AMR) is a global crisis that threatens the future of our most precious drugs — Antibiotics. Across the world, AMR kills an estimated 7,00,000 people annually. In order to tackle the issue, the South East Region has signed to the Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance System, a key initiative that will advance AMR-related research. Region-wide, the Tripartite Collaboration on AMR, which comprises WHO, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), will address the vulnerabilities in the human and animal health sectors, as

well as in agriculture. The have decided on three stages to assist the issue.