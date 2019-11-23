Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru traffic cops to have daily yoga sessions to keep the mind and body calm and fit

Bangalore traffic police personnel performing yoga during a session | Express

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Traffic Police is taking the yoga route to keep the mind and body of its personnel calm and fit. This initiative was taken as traffic cops have to clock-in long hours on duty managing vehicular movement under the scorching sun, heavy rain and pollution. Coupled with managing tricky and sometimes unruly situations while dealing with motorists, traffic cops stay stressed most of the time. To deal with this, the department has introduced yoga sessions for its personnel.

On Friday, the officials of Banshankari Traffic Police Station started their yoga practice under the guidance of Dr B R Ramakrishna, Vice-Chancellor of Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana. Remakrishna held a one-hour session for 45 traffic police personnel at the station.

“Post the session, we felt really good, our minds were relaxed and stress free. Our minds are at peace. We were also given many valuable tips on maintaining a stress-free and healthy lifestyle,” said Krishna, Banshankari traffic police inspector.

The initiative was started jointly by Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao and Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) B R Ravikanthe Gowda.

According to Rao, it is important for traffic cops to have a healthy lifestyle and a calm mind.  “I have asked all traffic police stations to conduct yoga sessions daily. After a few months, we will even look at starting the session for the Law and Order police,” said Rao.

Gowda said they were also focusing on Pranayama. “Pranayama will help in boosting immunity, keep the heart healthy and improve concentration,” he added.

The City Police Commissioner has also emphasized on acupressure and physiotherapy for the traffic police. “We have roped in a group that is more than happy to have these sessions conducted for the traffic police and we are paying them a minimal amount,” Rao said.

Meanwhile, Ramakrishna said they were conducting free sessions for the Banshankari traffic police. The sessions will continue from 5.30 am to 6.30 am for three months. 

