Celebrating crafts of Kashmir

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Commitment to Kashmir (CtoK) is organising Kashmiriyat, a solo business-to-business event in Bengaluru. It is a celebration of the crafts and skills of craftspeople of Kashmir. It is also a tribute to the memory of Lakshmi Jain, who supported the special attention to the craftspeople of J&K.

Commitment to Kashmir (CtoK) has been working with craftsmen in the Valley over the last several years. The Kashmiriyat exhibition demonstrates the partnership between TITAN and CtoK and their joint faith in the vitality and potential of the creative arts. Its roots are in the traditional skills and motifs of Kashmir, but given a new contemporary tweak and functionality – over 200 products developed as part of this project. They showcase the possibilities of exciting contemporary design married to age-old techniques and crafts, ranging from embroideries, pashmina, and namda felting, to walnut wood, papier-mâché, and copper. Product categories in the exhibition include lighting, home furnishings, lifestyle and home décor, bags, board games, and accessories.

As part of the Kashmiriyat, there will be a panel discussion on November 26 with Padma Shri LailaTyabji, chairperson Dastkar and founder trustee of CtoK, Rajeshwari, head of Taneira, Zubair Ahmad Mir, director of The Craft Development Institute, Srinagar, the artisans, designers and the CtoK team, sharing their views and experiences. It will also has guided walk-arounds, where the designers will share their concepts and experiences will also be organized throughout the three days.Kashmiriyat will be held from November 26 to 28 at the Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.