Flyers vent ire as SpiceJet cancels flight

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inclement weather conditions in Puducherry resulted in sudden cancellation of a SpiceJet flight from Kempegowda International Airport on Friday, leading to irate passengers venting their fury.  


According to an airport source, nearly 45 passengers of flight SG 3419 were at the boarding gate waiting for the shuttle bus when the staff announced that their trip has been called off due to poor weather at the destination airport.

“Passengers got into aggressive mode and started shouting near the boarding gate,” a source said. “The flight, which was to depart at 12.35pm, was already said to have been delayed for an hour. After the wait, the trip was finally cancelled,” he added.

The airlines pacified the passengers by offering a full refund immediately while some were booked on a flight to Chennai airport.

