Home Cities Bengaluru

Green goals

Football club Bengaluru FC has taken up new initiatives, such as planting a tree for every goal scored and cleaning up the stand after a match

Published: 23rd November 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Volunteers, players and kids from Bengaluru FC join hands to beautify the premises around Sree Kanteerava stadium.

Volunteers, players and kids from Bengaluru FC join hands to beautify the premises around Sree Kanteerava stadium.

By Muneef Khan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Every goal scored by football club Bengaluru FC (BFC) might end up being a big win for the planet too. With an attempt to initiate a green change, players, along with club members, have pledged to plant a tree for every goal scored in the season. That’s not all. The football club has also decided to eliminate single-use plastic on the pitch by installing close-to 40 sipping bottles made of reusable plastic on the touchline and across the field for players. “This ensures the elimination of single-use plastic bottles,” says Kunaal Majgaonkar, the club’s media manager. Furthermore, the club has eliminated the use of plastic bags at their merchandise stalls and have resorted to paper bags instead.

Apart from being giants in the field, the club has embarked on doing their bit for the community through their social responsibility program ‘BFC Cares’. This season witnessed the launch of ‘For The Planet’, a green initiative taken by the football club in order to focus on the environmental aspects. “We as a club feel that there aren’t enough sports persons or clubs talking about factors that affect the  environment. We wanted to use our reach as a club to highlight these issues and there is no better way than initiating change from out end,” adds Majgaonkar.

Fans too have taken on the onus of cleaning the stands post every home fixture, an initiative that started during their previous home match on October 21. “We call the fortress (stadium) our home and the idea is  to leave it clean. We are not trying to change the world here but just putting our effort to clean up the stands after every fixture. Food and drinks are not permitted in the stands. The waste we do collect after is paper waste,” says Rakesh Haridas, volunteer.

The cleaning initiative has also been extended to the premises around the stadium. In order to ensure the accumulated waste is recycled, the club has partnered with Hasiru Dala, a waste management company that recycles and reuses the waste. “A day after the game, the representatives from Hasiru Dala will collect and segregate the waste to dispatch it for recycling. This ensures that zero waste is sent to a landfill,” says Majgaonkar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp