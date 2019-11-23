KPL match fixing: CCB grills umpire

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), who are investigating the alleged match-fixing in Karnataka Premiere League (KPL) matches, have questioned an umpire in connection with the probe. BK Ravi, an umpire, was questioned by the CCB police on Friday for a few hours. Sources said that Ravi had worked as third umpire for a few matches which were allegedly fixed. Ravi’s son BR Sharath, who is Under-23 India skipper, is a player of Bengaluru Blasters KPL team and the police would also summon him as part of the probe. The police till now have arrested seven people including players and a coach in connection with the KPL match-fixing case.