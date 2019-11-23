KPL match fixing: CCB grills umpire

BENGALURU: The sleuths of the Central Crime Branch (CCB), who are investigating the alleged match-fixing in Karnataka Premiere League (KPL) matches, have questioned an umpire in connection with the probe. BK Ravi, an umpire, was questioned by the CCB police on Friday for a few hours. Sources said that Ravi had worked as third umpire for a few matches which were allegedly fixed. Ravi’s son BR Sharath, who is Under-23 India skipper, is a player of Bengaluru Blasters KPL team and the police would also summon him as part of the probe. The police till now have arrested seven people including players and a coach in connection with the KPL match-fixing case.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Baat ek raat ki: How the Maharashtra coup unfolded
Protests over Muslim Sanskrit prof at BHU may end if he clears job interview next week
Vexed by toddler's constant wailing, mother chokes her to death in Vellore
Delhi court dismisses complaint seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi
Skin problems rise by 30 per cent due to pollution in Delhi