Man abducted 2 months ago rescued, 2 arrested

Police recently rescued a 36-year-old cabbie who was abducted and assaulted by a gang for almost two months. He was abducted by a gang of four to five people.

BENGALURU: Police recently rescued a 36-year-old cabbie who was abducted and assaulted by a gang for almost two months. He was abducted by a gang of four to five people.The gang reportedly locked him up in an office building in Shivajinagar and assaulted him, only to know the whereabouts of his friend, Farooq.

The Ashok Nagar police team headed by Sub Inspector Eramma arrested two of the gang members and are on the lookout for others.Police rescued the victim near Indiranagar Metro station when the gang had taken him there to a tea stall.

The victim is Rafiqulla Islam Mondal, a resident of Richmond Town. The accused are Ismail Sharif, Khasif Khan and their friends.

Mondal was kidnapped on September 18 when he was walking home after work. The gang bundled him in a car and took him to an office in Shivajinagar. The police were initially treating it as a missing person’s case as they were unaware that Mondal had been abducted.

“Our team got a tip off that the kidnappers had taken Mondal to a tea stall near Indiranagar Metro station on November 20. Mondal was rescued and the duo were arrested,” Chetan Singh Rathore, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said.  

Ismail Sharif’s wife had eloped with Farooq a few months ago. Since Mondal was close to Farooq, the gang thought that he knew about the latter’s whereabouts. The gang was waiting for Farooq to contact Mondal.

Mondal’s phone would sometimes be switched on as he used it to call his family in Assam, Rathore said. Fortunately, the police was able to track Mondal’s phone and rescue him.

