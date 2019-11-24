Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru man on his way to Mantralayam robbed and pushed out of train

They took Rs 10,000 cash from his pocket and another Rs 40,000 from his bag. Fearing he would shout for help, the robbers pushed him out of the train.

ANANTAPUR: A person from Bengaluru on his way to Mantralayam was pushed out of the Nanded
Express after snatching away Rs 50,000 from him in Anantapur district on Sunday early hours. The injured was noticed by morning walkers and was shifted to a hospital in Guntakal.

According to Guntakal Railway Police, the victim was identified as Govinda Setty of Bengaluru and was in his early 50’s.  An orphan, he used to work in a hotel and saved up to Rs 50,000. On Saturday, he left Bengaluru to Mantrayalam in Nanded Express.

In the general compartment, he got acquainted with four persons and they got his details and where he was going. When they came to know that he was having Rs 50,000 on his person, they reportedly plotted to steal the money.

In his complaint with Guntakal GRP, Govinda Setty said at around 4:30 p.m. when he went to the toilet to relieve himself, the four people obstructed him.

They took Rs 10,000 cash from his pocket and another Rs 40,000 from his bag. Fearing he would shout for help, they pushed him out of the train, which has slowed down while passing through Timmanacherla railway station. Govinda Setty sustained a head injury and fainted.

After some time, when the morning walkers passing through the area found the injured person and alerted the railway police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the victim to Guntakal Government Hospital.  A case has been registered and the investigation is on.

