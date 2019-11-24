BJP will open account in two districts: Santhosh 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The BJP is yet to open its account in two districts in the state and Chikkaballapur is one, party national general secretary BL Santhosh has said.

“The party will open its account in Chikkaballapur after K Sudhakar’s thumping victory,” he said. Addressing party workers in Chikballapur on Saturday, Santosh said the party won many seats in all the districts except Chikkaballapur and Mandya. He hoped that the party will have a representative in both the districts after the bypolls.

“Due to internal bickering between coalition partners, the JDS-Congress government collapsed. The previous government neglected several constituencies. Upset over this, the MLAs decided to call it quits,” he said. Santhosh said the BJP government in the Centre and in the state will be helpful in making the state a model in the country.