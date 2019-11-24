Home Cities Bengaluru

BMCRI hospitals get round-the-clock security with Home Guards

The protest was held after a post graduate student was assaulted by members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Minto Hospital.

Published: 24th November 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Home Guards have been deployed at some hospitals in Bengaluru

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has finally deployed Home Guards at all the hospitals that come under the Bangalore Medical College Research Institute (BMCRI). The Home Guards started to report for duty on Saturday. This comes after 1,200 junior doctors and students of BMCRI staged an eight-day protest from November 1, demanding that security be provided to doctors.

The protest was held after a post graduate student was assaulted by members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike at Minto Hospital.

Minto Eye Hospital Director Dr Sujatha Rathod said, “We are glad that the Home Guards are deployed. There are seven guards deployed at Minto Eye Hospital. They will work in three shifts, with two guards in each shift. We have also increased the number of doctors who will be available for emergencies.”
Members of Residents Doctor Association said that a doctor was recently assaulted by a patient’s relative at Victoria Hospital and there was another case where a relative of a patient misbehaved with a woman doctor at Bowring Hospital. As a result, many doctors approached Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan to provide immediate security to doctors. “After the recent incident we did not want to protest as the police took immediate action against the people who assaulted the doctor. However, we cannot wait for the police to come to our rescue ever time there is an assault,” a doctor said.

Doctors said that they are now waiting for CCTV cameras to be installed in hospitals. “We were told by the Deputy CM that personnel from Karnataka Industrial Security Force (KISF) will guard the hospitals, but for now only home guards have been deployed. We are hoping for more security and want the CCTV cameras to also be installed,” said Dr Naveen, member of Resident Doctor Association.

Ashwath Narayan told TNSE, “Providing KISF personnel will not be possible as they are already short in number. That is why we have gone ahead with the home guards. In regard to the CCTV cameras, we have called for companies and tenders will be called thereafter, depending on the company we have chosen. We will instal 200-300 cameras.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMCRI Home Guards
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp