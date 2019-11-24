Use and throw: Rental bikes dumped all across Bengaluru

Home Cities Bengaluru

Image of bikes used for representational purpose only. (Photo| EPS)

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A large number of Bengalureans are adopting a ‘use and throw’ attitude towards bikes they hire on rent. This is adding to the already chaotic traffic situation on city roads, causing security issues for cops, as well as impacting the revenue of bike rental firms. 

Social media is abuzz with pictures of rented bikes abandoned in the middle of main roads, on flyovers, in front of houses and illegal parking spots. The password lock feature ensures that these vehicles cannot be moved even a little by anyone.

Popular rental firm Bounce conceded that this was a problem, and said it has banned 4,120 individuals in the city from hiring its bikes as on date. Ankit Acharya, from the communications team at Bounce, told The New Indian Express that numerous controls and checks have been put in place to prevent nuisance to commuters.

“We have started collecting a deposit from users and we will penalise users for parking bikes in no parking areas. We have introduced and made it mandatory for users to upload a picture of where they park.” 

Bounce has also deployed 100-plus towing trucks to ensure that these bikes do not affect traffic, he added. 
A top traffic cop said that they have held talks with bike rental companies and asked them to share their database of users so that those who indulge in this behaviour, are blacklisted.

“We are particularly baffled by how people leave them in the middle of flyovers and walk away. Such behaviour on the main road leading to Bangalore International Airport also causes security nightmares, as VIP movement to and from the airport is very high,” the cop said. 

As of now, Tigers of the traffic department tow away the bikes when they find them abandoned, and the rental firms need to pay Rs 1,650 for each vehicle, he added.

Vehicles being abandoned and calls from the public expressing security concerns over the bikes lying for days near their homes, was a common feature, the cop said. 

