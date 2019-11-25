Art for a cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Libraries are often thought to be spaces where silence thrives. But at Buguri, a community library run by the NGO, Hasiru Dala, Pallavi Chander’s creative art therapy sessions bring the room to life once every week. Currently carrying out the third phase of the initiative, Chander holds these sessions for the adolescent children of waste-pickers, in an attempt to help them better deal with their issues.

The culmination of their efforts, which involves a mix of drama, visual art or movement, will result in a presentation in mid-January, in front of their family members. These art forms, says Chander, can help these young adults -- who often witness or experience instances of violence, alcohol or substance abuse – explore their emotions. “Through dramatic distancing, that is, the psychic projection technique between the self and role or the art work, they try out different scenarios before choosing the one that works best. Once they feel contained with the artwork, they can add words to the work,” explains Chander, a creative arts therapist who conducts these sessions in Tamil and Kannada.

During phase two of the initiative, which wrapped up in March this year, her intervention worked with two groups, one of boys and another of girls, wherein the session for the latter looked at their experiences while attaining puberty. “We created stories, which the girls wanted to share with the community. They produced a book with a character called Reena, who represented their experiences,” recalls Chander. The girls hoped, she adds, that the book would help younger girls and boys understand the phenomenon better. The boys came together with a common interest in cooking and came out with a recipe book.

Phase three has two mix-gender teams, comprising 13-15 children in pre- and early teens, and 15-16 older teens, respectively. Says Chander, “This new format enables for more to be explored, especially in terms of gender and sexuality.”