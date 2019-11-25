Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops open fire at three in separate incidents

The North Division police on Sunday opened fire at three men, including a notorious history-sheeter, in separate incidents in the city. 

Published: 25th November 2019 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police on Sunday opened fire at three men, including a notorious history-sheeter, in separate incidents in the city. In the first incident, Nandini Layout police opened fire at two murder accused who had killed Uma Mahesh (22), student over a fight that took place while playing cricket on November 20.

The accused have been identified as Chandan(26) alias ABCD, a resident of Laggere and his friend Rohith (24), of Chikkabidarakallu. Both are prime accused in the case.
A senior police officer said that the police were informed that the duo was passing through GKW Layout near Rajagopalnagar and the police inspector Lohith and his team went to nab them. In a bid to escape, the accused attacked PSI Nityananda and police constable Basavanna. The inspector shot at their legs before warning them to surrender and also opened fire in the air to warn them again when they tried to attack the policemen with a dagger. 

In another incident, Peenya police opened fire at a notorious history-sheeter Tamil Prabhu (34) who had attacked Somanath, a businessman.
A senior police officer said that Prabhu, along with his associate, attacked Somanath, who owns a tarpaulin manufacturing factory in Peenya. 
Police found that Somanath’s nephew Nagesh had given the contract to one Krishnoji Rao, said a police officer. Based on a tip-off, Rao was taken into custody where he revealed that Nagesh, who also owns a similar business, had suffered loss as Somanth was doing well. Upset over this, Nagesh had decided to kill Somanath and approached Rao. Rao had asked Prabhu to do the work. 

On November 6, when Somanath was returning home, Prabhu and his associate hit Somanath with a machete. He survived with severe injuries.
Rao was arrested and Prabhu is absconding. On Sunday, when inspector Mudduraj and his team chased Prabhu, in a bid of escape, the latter attacked two policemen. Following this, they shot Prabhu on his right leg, and all injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nandini Layout police Uma Mahesh
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp