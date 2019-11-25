Cops open fire at three in separate incidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The North Division police on Sunday opened fire at three men, including a notorious history-sheeter, in separate incidents in the city. In the first incident, Nandini Layout police opened fire at two murder accused who had killed Uma Mahesh (22), student over a fight that took place while playing cricket on November 20.

The accused have been identified as Chandan(26) alias ABCD, a resident of Laggere and his friend Rohith (24), of Chikkabidarakallu. Both are prime accused in the case.

A senior police officer said that the police were informed that the duo was passing through GKW Layout near Rajagopalnagar and the police inspector Lohith and his team went to nab them. In a bid to escape, the accused attacked PSI Nityananda and police constable Basavanna. The inspector shot at their legs before warning them to surrender and also opened fire in the air to warn them again when they tried to attack the policemen with a dagger.

In another incident, Peenya police opened fire at a notorious history-sheeter Tamil Prabhu (34) who had attacked Somanath, a businessman.

A senior police officer said that Prabhu, along with his associate, attacked Somanath, who owns a tarpaulin manufacturing factory in Peenya.

Police found that Somanath’s nephew Nagesh had given the contract to one Krishnoji Rao, said a police officer. Based on a tip-off, Rao was taken into custody where he revealed that Nagesh, who also owns a similar business, had suffered loss as Somanth was doing well. Upset over this, Nagesh had decided to kill Somanath and approached Rao. Rao had asked Prabhu to do the work.

On November 6, when Somanath was returning home, Prabhu and his associate hit Somanath with a machete. He survived with severe injuries.

Rao was arrested and Prabhu is absconding. On Sunday, when inspector Mudduraj and his team chased Prabhu, in a bid of escape, the latter attacked two policemen. Following this, they shot Prabhu on his right leg, and all injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.