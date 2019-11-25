More than 60 residents of Krishna Layout slum evacuated due to lake breach

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following the Hulimavu lake breach, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has evacuated more than 60 affected residents of Krishna Layout slum to a tennis court near the Sai Baba Temple. But this was small consolation to the people as they lost their homes, savings, clothes and furniture.

Speaking to TNIE,

40-year-old Gayatri, who works as a domestic help, said, “My husband is suffering from heart problems and needs an operation. I have been saving for his treatment. I lost more then Rs 35,000 after water entered our house.”

Another resident, Bheemanna (35), a driver, said, “When water started gushing into our house, my wife picked up our baby and ran outside. Our grocery, furniture and my wife’s jewellery were left in the house. We have nothing apart from the clothes we are wearing.”

Seventy-year-old Sangamma said she was alone in the house. As she had a leg injury, her neighbours helped her get out.

BBMP (Bommanahalli) Joint Commissioner Ramakrishna, said, “We are going to construct new houses for all these people. Till then, they will be given shelter and food.”

“When we checked, 17 people had allergies due to water. All of them were treated,” said Dr Suresh, Deputy Health Officer, BBMP.