Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Mane’ point: A brush with celebrating curls 

The only bit missing here, however, is that the bulk of information comes from overseas.

Published: 25th November 2019 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2019 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: What curl type is your hair? 2C, 3A, 3B?’ ‘What is your pre-poo routine?’ ‘Should I try a dry cut?’ If these statements went right over your head, you’re probably someone with a straight mane, or possibly a curly-haired person who hasn’t yet come across the famous curly girl (or CG) method, or what some refer to as a ‘blessing’ when it comes to hair care. Sunday morning at The Bohemian House saw answers to many such questions at Curl Liberation, an event that celebrates natural hair in all its curly forms, be it spirals, ringlets or waves. 

Different from a curl meetup (where people get together informally to share their experiences and exchange stories), this programme had curated sessions and panel discussions on scalp and hair health, debunking curly and wavy hair myths, and a live haircut and styling demonstration as well. “Society constantly tells us that straight is beautiful. Even the products sell just that. So this is a revolution India needs. We wanted to bring together and showcase the curl community, which is currently at a nascent stage in India,” said Pavithra Rajkumar, a holistic wellness coach, who organised the event with Chitra Chaudhuri, with support from online haircare store Naturally You & Me.

Both Rajkumar and Chaudhuri call themselves curly and wavy hair evangelists, respectively. “The point is to spread word about it being okay to have the hair that one has and also to help people understand that managing such tresses need not be difficult,” explained Chaudhuri.

That was also the idea behind Curl Liberation, which was attended by CG newbies as well as seasoned practitioners. For Anagha S, the programme provided a chance to connect with the social media influencers she follows for guidance. “I know only one other person with hair like mine. So it was great to see so many curly-haired women together,” said the medical student. 
The thought was echoed by other participants, including entrepreneurs Mithun Chakkaravarthy and Ahalya Kosal Ram, who recently launched a range of curly haircare products. Chakkaravarthy was one of the three men present in the audience. “It feels great to be a part of this minority, you do get to be in the spotlight a lot,” he said, with a laugh. 

Having worked in the US, the couple believes the international market is “lightyears ahead”. But though in the early days of this change, the Indian mindset seems to be coming around as well, they said. “My mother didn’t know my curly hair could look this good. But now, my son has curly hair too, and I know how to manage it better,” said Ram. 

According to Rohit, a hairstylist who conducted a live demo at the event, there are three categories of curly-haired people – wearers, enthusiasts and evangelists – and it’s the third kind that are contributing to this change in mindset. The only bit missing here, however, is that the bulk of information comes from overseas. “Which is why forums like this help, since they share relatable information,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
hair style The Bohemian House Curl Liberation
India Matters
Shia Waqf Board chairman Syed Wasim Rizvi. (Photo | ANI)
Will build hospital on the 5-acre land: Shia Waqf Board on Ayodhya verdict
The job fair for the LGBTQ community was the first of its kind in the city. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
LGBTQ job fair draws accolades, opens up new career paths for community
Representational Image
RBI’s recent policy tweaks gives children their own bank accounts
Banaras Hindu University (File photo | PTI)
Amid BHU row, Belur college appoints Muslim teacher in Sanskrit department

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karimpur Assembly constituency candidate Jay Prakash Majumdar (Photo | ANI)
West Bengal BJP candidate alleges assault by TMC workers
Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
SC reserves order on Maharashtra floor test for November 26 after hearing all sides
Gallery
TAYLOR SWIFT: The 29-year-old Pop artist, Taylor Swift, surpassed Michael Jackson’s record of 24 awards as she won artist of the decade at AMAs 2019. (Photo | AP)
American Music Awards 2019: Taylor Swift breaks 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson's record and more
Today marks the third death anniversary of Fidel Castro. Here are some of the rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years. (File Photo | AFP)
Fidel Castro death anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the Cuban revolutionary who defied US for 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp