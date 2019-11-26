Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP moots umbrella authority to protect lakes

The Force is proposed on the lines of the Bengaluru Mobility Management Authority, where all transport agencies and stake holders will work under one agency.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Emergency personnel evacuate residents after a breach in Hulimavu lake flooded several areas on Sunday

By Bosky Khanna & Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Hulimavu Lake breach is the third such incident in the city in just 45 days, which has led a concerned Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to press before the state government to set up a Lake Protection Security Force. The Force has to see that all civic agencies — BBMP, Bangalore Development Authority, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the forest department — work in tandem under one authority. 

“The breaching of Hulimavu (Nov 24), Hosakerehalli (Nov 10) and Doddabidrikallu (Oct 10) lakes and water gushing into houses are classic examples of improper coordination between agencies. The proposal was made by BBMP some time back, but the government agencies did not pay much attention. Now it will be placed before the Chief Minister,” said a senior BBMP official. 

The Force is proposed on the lines of the Bengaluru Mobility Management Authority, where all transport agencies and stake holders will work under one agency. Here it is proposed that all the lakes of the city, except Bellandur and Varthur, will be under the direct control of the Force and Marshals will be deployed to protect the water bodies. The Force will be funded by the government and money for all developmental works will go through the head of this authority. 

Varthur and Bellandur lakes also had a similar problem of improper coordination. It was only when the National Green Tribunal intervened that work started to happen. Thus, to ensure that NGT does not intervene and shame the state government, the Force should be set up, the official said.  

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said that a proposal was made. He said the Force will ensure there is greater coordination between various agencies. “Now is the time to have the authority. Protection of water bodies is essential,” he said. “Of the 128 lakes under BBMP, 78 have been fenced. Rejuvenation works have also started. The same has to be done in the remaining lakes. The formation of the Force will only speed up things,” he added. 

