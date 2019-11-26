Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s all for you, scooby doo

To mark 50 years of Scooby Doo, city-based fan releases mono-act show on YouTube 

Published: 26th November 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Scooby pen drive, caller tune, laptop and phone covers, a tooth brush, books, clocks, dolls, pens, pouches, puzzles, shades, trays, masks...this is just a part of 26-year-old John Giftah’s collection. Like many ’90s kids, this Bengaluru-based boy grew up watching the animated character, but while many outgrew these characters, Giftah continues to idolise Scooby Doo to the extent that he’s introduced as the ‘Scooby Pastor’ at church. “Many don’t even know my real name,” he says. 

Recently, on Scooby’s 50th anniversary, Giftah released a special mono-acted talk show on YouTube where he mimicked Scooby’s voice. He also a runs a fan page on Facebook called ‘Scooby Doo Fans of Bangalore’ which currently has over 1,200 followers. 

Growing up, Giftah spent time alone and often considered ‘Scooby Doo’ as his best friend, and in due course developed a special bond to this show and started writing a lot of stories. When his uncle gifted him a Scooby Doo toothbrush, little did he know he would treasure it for life. When he couldn’t use it any longer, it went into his large collection of memorabilia. 

Giftah, who has come to be known as a ‘Scoob-o-pedia’, rattles off trivia about his favourite character. He tells us that one of the proudest reasons to be a Scooby Doo fan is that the character holds the record for the largest number of episodes in any cartoon in history. With every series having its own speciality, Scooby Doo is the only cartoon which even had its own Olympics in the series Scooby’s all star Laff a Lympics, the new Scooby Doo movie series had special celebrity guests like the Harlem Globetrotters, Don Knotts, Jonathan Winters and others who lent their own voices for the show. 

For the engineer, Scooby is an inspiration and a stress buster from whom he has learnt to be brave and take risks. “I vividly remember this one time when I was feeling low about myself because of some comments. That day, I happened to watch an excerpt from the Scooby Doo movie. Even though I had watched that movie a million times, this time , I was touched by it when Velma encouraged shaggy and Scooby who were down saying, ‘Guys, each one has a special role. You don’t have to be like others. Be confident in running your race,’ and that made my day,” he says, adding, “The more I see Scooby, the more I just fall in love with him.”   
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp