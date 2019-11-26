Home Cities Bengaluru

Railway station to Metro footbridge gets green signal 

The foot over bridge proposal at Yeshwanthpur, which connects the railway station and Metro, and has been pending since 2014, could see some concrete action soon.

Published: 26th November 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The foot over bridge proposal at Yeshwanthpur, which connects the railway station and Metro, and has been pending since 2014, could see some concrete action soon. Last month, an MoU was signed between South Western Railway (SWR) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to construct a 200-metre skywalk. While the draft has been set, BMRCL is looking at bringing in a design consultant to design the foot over bridge.

A few citizens and experts said that BMRCL inviting consultants will only stall the project. “This project has passed through several BMRCL MDs. It needs to be done immediately, since travellers are struggling to commute between the station and Metro with luggage. The bridge can help reduce traffic in the area. It is a good project that connects the station to the Metro in five minutes. There is a bus station near the Metro too,” said Sanjeev Dhyamannavar, urban expert. He added that involving consultants may extend the project for 2-3 years.

Rajkumar Dugar, convener for Citizens for Bengaluru, who has been following up on the project closely, said that the FOB is the need of the hour. “This project needs to be pushed. It will bring about a change in traffic and be a huge convenience for commuters,” he said.As of now, travellers from Yeshwanthpur Railway Station have to travel 2.3km by cab or auto to reach the Metro station. 

“We have invited a detailed design consultant (DDC) to design the skywalk and will call for tenders after that,” said BL Yashvanth Chavan, BMRCL spokesperson. The project is to be completed within 6-8 months. Since BMRCL is funding the project, MD Director Ajay Seth travelled to Delhi on Monday to sanction funds for the project. The cost is estimated to be around Rs 15 crore, including facilities such as a toilet, CCTV cameras and ticket counter.“We have given BMRCL space to take up work. It is up to them to complete it,” said an SWR official.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
railway station Yeshwanthpur skywalk
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp