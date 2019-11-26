Home Cities Bengaluru

Riding high on passion

Life of a rider is unpredictable. Each journey takes you to different experiences.

Published: 26th November 2019 03:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Life of a rider is unpredictable. Each journey takes you to different experiences. But irresponsible behaviour of others can lead to accidents, which can be certainly avoided,” says city-based rider Pooja Bajaj, who met with a severe accident four months back at Kunzum Pass in Himachal Pradesh. But 25 days after she sustained a shoulder fracture, this passionate motorcyclist was back on the road with her Classic 500 Royal Enfield, undeterred by the rods and screws inside her body.  

Bajaj, who holds an MBA degree, was a fitness entrepreneur before she took up riding as a full-time vocation three years ago. Till now, she has covered 1 lakh km on her motorcycle. “I have travelled across India in bits and pieces. I used to cover 700 km per day before my accident. Now, things have changed a little,” says Bajaj, 34, who also won a gold medal in cycling at the university level.

Her life changed on the 10th day of a 12-day expedition near Spiti Valley. “It was a group ride. The expedition was difficult because of uneven terrain, offroads, landslides and heavy rain. We moved carefully, and everything was fine till the 10th day, when we went to Kunzum Pass,” she recalls. “A fellow rider, who was riding in front of me, did lane-cutting without any signal. I had a bad crash, and my right clavical (collar bone) broke into multiple pieces, with one of the fragments piercing my thoracic region,” she adds. Things turned from bad to worse due to the inadequate medical facilities in and around the valley, and she developed severe swelling and fever. Bajaj rushed to Chandigarh, where doctors gave her permission to travel to her home town, Bengaluru. “When I touched my shoulder, I could feel that there was no bone. The surgery happened four days after the accident. They put rods and screws, and I got a scar which I’m carrying with pride,” she says.

Though doctors said she would be unable to continue her rides for at least two years, she was determined to resume her journeys as soon as possible, and made a comeback on the 26th day. “I was very positive, and only wondered when I would get back to my bike. The fourth day after my surgery, I went to the gym and started with leg exercises and lower body workouts. I slowly started to walk and cycle, and moved to upper body workouts. I was watching my progress every day,” says Bajaj, who recently took a one-day trip to Ananthpur. 

Now, she wants to promote the message that a small mistake on someone’s part on the road can cause a life-threatening situation for others. “I would request everyone to follow even the most basic traffic rules. And don’t give up your passion for any reason, let it be gender, physique, or socio-cultural circumstances.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes
12.23 lakh new jobs created in September: ESIC payroll data
Virat Kohli. (File | AP)
ICC Test rankings: Kohli closes in on Steve Smith, Mayank breaks into top-10
Flowers being readied for packing at the KIA before they were sent to Dubai
Flowers from Bengaluru help Dubai enter Guinness book
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo | Express)
Jagan government to waive Rs 1,574 cr loan of SHG women 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Victim Sohini Saxena was employed with TCS in Hyderabad. (Photo | Express)
RTC bus mows down 30-year-old TCS woman staffer in Hyderabad
Congress leader prithviraj Chavan, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Shiv Sena MP Gajanan kirtikar addresses media at Supreme Court of India in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)
Fadnavis-Ajit vs NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena: Floor test on November 26
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp