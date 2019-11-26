Some Hulimavu Lake breach victims demand food, others want clean-up

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday morning saw residents affected by the Hulimavu Lake breach drying out their cash, electric appliances and documents, trying to salvage whatever they could.

With their lives in disarray, some residents around Krishna Layout demanded that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) give them basic facilities like food, water and safe shelter, while some others of the same layout and in Saraswathipuram wanted the civic body to clean up the approach roads and provide drinking water tankers.

Sundar, a resident of Krishna Layout, said he had lost all his government documents and identity proofs.

“I was at a wedding when I got a call at around 4 pm that water had gushed into my home,” he said.

Anand, another resident, had a similar tale to tell. “After a lot of prayers, God blessed me with a daughter and under Bhagyalakshmi scheme I got a Rs 2 lakh bond for her. My two months’ earning of Rs 20,000 in cash which was at home is also washed away,” he said.

He made a pathway for his wife to walk and inspect the damage. “My wife and daughter are staying at the rehabilitation centre. I want the government to help me get our normal life back,” he said.

However, those in other parts of Krishna Layout, who were busy drying their belongings under the sun, said that they did not want government to give them food and water. “All we want is for the BBMP to clean the roads. It has been paying attention only to some places,” said Rudresh, a resident.

Similar was the case with the residents of Saraswathipuram.

“BBMP officials have not even visited us. All we are demanding is BBMP clean the roads and provide us water tankers, but they said that it will not be possible,” said Ramakrishna Reddy, a resident of Saraswathipuram.