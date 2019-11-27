‘Agent’ offers medical seat to girl in Bengaluru, dupes her of Rs 6 lakhs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man has been booked for allegedly duping a 22-year-old girl student of Rs 6 lakh by promising her a medical seat in a reputed college in the city.

According to a senior officer of CK Achukattu police station, Asha D (name changed), a resident of Electronic City, stated that she was looking online for a medical seat online after her PU exams in 2018. Meanwhile, she received a call from a man who introduced himself as Sanjeev Kumar Srivastav.

He told her that he was an agent and can get her a management quota seat for Rs 10 lakh. Srivastav also collected her documents.

Asha then negotiated with him and settled for Rs 6 lakh which she gave in July. A few days later, Kumar started demanding more money for the seat. Suspecting something fishy, she asked Srivastav to return her money to which he gave her a cheque.

The conjob came to light when the cheque bounced. Police have booked Kumar under cheating and efforts are on to nab him.