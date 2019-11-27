Home Cities Bengaluru

All families by Hulimavu lake breach will get Rs 50,000 announces CM BS Yediyurappa

He was informed by the BBMP officials that 630 houses were affected, of which 390 belong to economically weak people.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (File Photo| EPS/ Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after the deluge, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is also Bengaluru in-charge minister, visited the Hulimavu Lake breach site and the rehabilitation centre.

He directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and other department officials to transfer Rs 50,000 to the bank accounts of the affected people. He also directed the police and the BBMP officials to take strict action against whoever is responsible for the havoc.

When he learnt that 18 acres of the 138-acre Hulimavu Lake had been encroached, the CM directed the officials to show no mercy to the encroachers. 

Mayor N Goutham Kumar, who was also at the spot, informed the CM that many lakes which are under the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) are yet to be handed over to the BBMP. 

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told the CM that they wanted BDA to hand over the lakes to them immediately. He requested the government to issue an order at the earliest so that there are no more untoward incidents, and so that the BBMP can start surveying the lakes and fixing the boundaries. 

He said that BDA was earlier told to survey the lakes, clear encroachments, fix boundaries and then hand over the lakes to BBMP. But this process has taken way too long, he said. 

Yediyurappa also interacted with the affected people and took note of their requirements. He then instructed the officials to ensure that all arrangements are made for them at the rehabilitation centres till their houses are fixed. 

Meanwhile, BBMP officials are holding talks with government schools to ensure that students are provided with textbooks and uniforms. 

Work is also on to set up a medical camp. Here, people, especially children, will be vaccinated for communicable diseases. 

Talks are also being held with the Revenue Department and other government offices to set up a camp where people can get duplicate copies of lost documents such as Aadhaar card, property records, and mark sheets. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp