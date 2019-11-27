Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police to work on 10 blackspots with Toyota’s help

The company may look at incorporating the solutions of the students into the discussion with BTP. 

Published: 27th November 2019 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 08:42 AM

Tharun Kumaran and Mukhil

Tharun Kumaran and Mukhil (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While Bengaluru is ranked third in the state with 47 accident-prone blackspots, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) is now in talks with Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) to solve the top 10 blackspots in the city.

The company had conducted Toyota Hackathon on road safety at RV College of Engineering on Tuesday. The company may look at incorporating the solutions of the students into the discussion with BTP. 

Naveen Soni, Vice President of TKM, said that it is part of their CSR initiative to provide awareness to the students.

“Finding solutions for road safety is an important part of the programme. We are discussing with BTP on the top 10 blackspots in the city which have the highest number of accidents. Our goal is to reduce the number of road accidents,” he told TNIE. Amongst the 10 blackspots are Marathahalli, HSR Layout and Old Airport Road.

When asked about the tech solutions brought in by the students at the hackathon, Soni said, “Why not incorporate it? We will support them financially to go ahead with their idea without affecting their academic work. This is a startup capital after all.” 

Siddhant Attavar and Shreyas Viswanath of NPS Indiranagar won the event as they worked on a prototype on Drive Safe: Mobile app to monitor rash driving. 

All the way from Erode

On Tuesday, around 50 teams were shortlisted from Bengaluru to find solutions on road safety. However, only one team from Tamil Nadu stood out.

The team - Tharun Kumaran and Mukhil from Bannari Amman Vidya Niketan in Erode, assembled a prototype of vehicular fitness which can be used on any vehicle.

“There are 12 crucial parameters that need to be checked. We have created seven sensors which will identify vehicle issues and code the data, which will then be sent to an app for the user to understand,” said Tharun.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp