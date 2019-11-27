BPAC conducts study to better city’s transport

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore Political Action Committee (BPAC) is conducting a survey to improve connectivity, strengthen public transport and make Bengaluru less polluted.

The survey on first and last-mile connectivity started from November 1, and so far they have received at least 1,000 responses. The findings will be submitted to the government. They are preparing a report on how people want better connectivity.

Revathy Ashok, BPAC CEO, told TNIE that the survey questionnaire is shared with citizens through social media.

It is being done to know what people think should be done. Apart from the survey, interactive workshops are being held with people in different wards. One has been completed in Malleswaram and the next will be done in Byatarayanapura.

The questionnaire’s feedback will be analysed by mobility experts and by World Resources Institute India. The BPAC team had also sought the help of chief mobility officer of transport of London in this regard.