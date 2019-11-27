E-booklet on cybercrime becoming parents’ favourite gift for daughters

Chetana Belagere By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An infotoon on the e-booklet, Cyber Safe girl – Beti Ko Bachao, Cyber Crime Se (save girl child from cybercrime), has been a hit online with several parents downloading the brochure and sending it as ‘gifts’ to their daughters, friends and family.

The e-booklet puts the spotlight on online safety of girls using graphic images compiled by Ananth Prabhhu, a cybersecurity expert who is the adviser for Vikas Group of Institutions.

He and Vivek Shetty, an entrepreuner from Mangaluru, along with Karnataka police have together come up with 15 stories in the form of infotoons to ensure onine safety of girls.

“I recieved the message on a WhatsApp group where mothers are present. I read the e- booklet and felt that it was not only easy to understand but also warns us of many mistakes which we commit and end up landing ourselves in trouble,” said Harinakshi Prabhakar, a mother and winner of Mrs Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Dr Uma C S, a clinical psychologist with a young daughter who has just finished her graduation, says “Despite being a PhD graduate, my cyber knowledge is not up to the mark. This e-booklet helped not just me but also my daughter who has zero exposure to such things,” the doctor said, who gifted the booklet to her daughter on Monday, which was her birthday.

Many fathers too have been forwarding it to their children on WhatsApp. Ravikumar G N, a banker, said, “I have two young daughters who are so occupied with mobile phones, selfies and Instagram. I am constantly worried about their privacy online and wonder why they would give out so much information to people waiting to misuse it. My efforts of talking to them have failed but this e-booklet did the magic. They could immediately connect with it,” he said.

Speaking to CE, Dr Ashwini A of Mukta Academy, who fights against child sexual abuse, said, “It is an informative booklet and can help several children too. It will be good if schools in the city download it and distribute the hard copies of the booklet.”She added that it should be distributed to both boys and girls as there are equal chances of both being victims to such crimes. The ebook can be downloaded at www.cybresafegirl.com.