Looking for healthy eating options in Bengaluru? This might just be the cafe you're looking for

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a newly-turned vegetarian, Sonu Nigam has a lot of respect for those who are doing their bit to spread the idea of veganism and meat-free diet.

On Tuesday, he was in town with his sister Meenal Nigam for a private party hosted by JustBe cafe – a vegan restaurant at Sadashivnagar – which also saw a couple of close-knit friends and acquaintances of Nidhi Nahata, health coach and founder of the cafe. Congratulating Nahata on her venture, Sonu said, “People generally try to make their food delicious with unhealthy stuff, but what you are doing is wonderful.”

With his Bollywood chartbusters playing in the background, Sonu interacted with the guests, many of whom happened to be artistes and authors, with the latter gifting him their books as a token of praise and love for the singer. One of them was a woman pilot, which impressed Sonu, and he laughed, saying pilots are an important part of his life. “You land us safely, that’s the biggest gift of all,” he added.

Taking to CE about her older brother, and how the two of them influenced each other, Meenal said, “His influence was more on me because of his popular personality. He was a wise person from an early age. He would tell us how you have to be a little devoted towards whatever you do, and that it’ll eventually give you results but you’ve got to stick to it.” Meenal, who is a Bengaluru-based yoga practitioner, called Sonu her “guru”, adding, “His dedication towards my parents and his profession has given me important lessons.”