‘Media and entertainment are champion sectors in the services industry’

By Express News Service

BS Srinivas, a Computer Science engineer with a post-graduation in business management, is a first-generation entrepreneur, having started Graphics, Animation and VFX filmmaking training and production early in his career and was among the first to start animation and VFX education in the country 20 years back.

He is the Director of Arena Animation - Malleswaram and Rajajinagar centres, two among the first animation and VFX training centres to open in the country, and also the CEO of animation and VFX production house, VedAtma Animation Studios.

He is also heading as the Secretary of Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI), a non-profit trade organisation supported by the Govt. Of Karnataka and working towards skill development and growth in the animation, VFX and games sector of the state. He speaks about the journey so far and his plans for the future.

What is your main area of focus at the two centres of Arena Animation?

With a legacy of over 20 years and having trained and placed over 20,000 students across the world, we have ensured that infrastructure and facilities at Arena Animation Malleswaram and Rajajinagar are not compromised.

It is evident in the state-of-the-art training and development centre that have been built over two decades.

The infrastructure and facilities which include 2D/3D labs and classrooms, Green Screen and Incubation studios offer a warm and friendly environment to study and work in and are ably supported by various support groups that work around the clock to ensure smooth and seamless flow of operations.

At Arena Animation – Malleswaram and Rajajinagar, infrastructure development is an ongoing investment, which not only keeps pace with the technological innovations in the industry but also meets the stringent training requirements of the students.

Tell us of any new developments in the last one year.

There have been significant developments in the past one year at our centres. New courses like “Trinity 3D”, a one-of-its-kind specialisation course in all the three fields of animation, VFX and games has been launched.

Exclusive courses on emerging fields of Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Game Design and Development have also been launched. All these courses would help students to be on par with the industry standards and making them job ready.

Tell us about any recent achievements?

We have installed UNITY powered high-end “first-ever virtual reality game zone” and dedicated lab facility in an educational institution for game art, design and development in the state. It is the first ever product installation in Karnataka for an educational institution and gives an all-round experience and exposure to the students.

How is the media and entertainment industries faring presently? Is the ‘slowdown’ affecting?

The media and entertainment industries in the country are growing at a good rate and have been listed as one of the champion sectors in the services industry by the government.

The rising use of digital devices among the population has given rise to an increasing demand of content and in turn content creators in this field which has inspired and attracted more youngsters to pursue these fields as their careers.

The so-called ‘slowdown’ would never affect this sector since entertainment is something which all of us cannot live without and is an integral part of our lives.