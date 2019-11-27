Home Cities Bengaluru

Spelling out the magic words

In town for her first performance in B’luru, mentalist Suhani Shah talks to CE about how she overcame parental opposition and dropped out of school at the age of six to pursue magic 

Published: 27th November 2019 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2019 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

Suhani Shah

Suhani Shah

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Mentalist Suhani Shah is 29 years old, and has been pursing her career in magic for 22 years. Shah, who was in town for her first public event in the city, claims that she is the only female mentalist in the country.

“I never took it as a challenge to go into an industry dominated by men. But I hope I have opened a new door about career choices for girls out there,” the Mumbai-based mentalist said, ahead of her show, which was held at Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined in Kormangala on Sunday. 

Shah had a mixed bag of tricks for the show, which went houseful. She presented one of her popular tricks, ‘Predicting the future’. She asked an audience member to name a city, date, number and an activity. And no marks for guessing, but these perfectly matched what she had written on a piece of paper earlier.   

Shah started off as a magician at the age of seven, after she left school at the age of six to learn magic. When her classmates wanted to be doctors or engineers, she wanted to be different from them all, she recalled.

“When I told my father about my aim in life, he, of course, didn’t take it seriously. But I was stubborn about it, although I was just six years old. He allowed me to pursue magic on one condition – that I take it professionally on a larger scale,” she said, giving all the credit of her success to her parents. Shah has written four book on human behaviour so far, with the first one, titled Unleash Your Hidden Powers, getting published when she was 14.

It was especially tough for Shah, since she does not come from a family with a similar professional background.

“Magic tricks are mostly inherited. It usually runs in a family, but my situation was different and no magicians supported me then. When I was living in Ahmedabad, I found a group of magicians’ assistants living in a small town called Kalol. I got in touch with them, and they agreed to teach me. They built equipment for me, and also taught me dialogues, presentation, etc,” says Shah, who underwent the training for nine months. 

While her career in magic was going well, she wanted to do something else in her life, and shifted to mentalism. “It was a life-changing decision for me. In 2017, I wanted to detox, and went to the Himalayas to live in a Buddhist monastery where I practised silence for 20 days,” she recalled. On her return, Shah took a break for seven months.

“Many people thought that my career was over. But then I launched my new mentalism special. We shot the video, posted it online and it went viral,” said Shah, who is also a clinical hypnotherapist. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suhani Shah Mentalist Suhani Shah
India Matters
Siddharth Srivastav Pilli (Photo | Twitter)
12-year-old boy bags data scientist position in Hyderabad software company
Karyappa Kallur with the ‘anti-bribe’ board in his chamber at RIMS
No bribe, please: How an officer at RIMS is fighting corruption
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Markets riding high even as economy slumps
ISRO PSLV-C47 carrying India's earth observation satellite Cartosat-3 and 13 nano-satellites from the US lifts-off from Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh Wednesday Nov. 27 2019. (Photo | PTI)
ISRO's Cartosat-3: The most advanced earth imaging satellite in the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BJP Maharashtra president Chandrakant Patil, BJP Maharashtra in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and others during a press conference in Mumbai Tuesday Nov. 26 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis resigns as CM after Ajit Pawar quits alliance
Gallery
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Here are the must-watch films and TV series bas
'Hotel Mumbai' to 'One Less God': 10 films, TV series on the deadly 26/11 terror attacks
In one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. (Photo | AFP)
11 Years of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks: Remembering the darkest days in country's history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp