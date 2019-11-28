Home Cities Bengaluru

Are your kids fidgety? Check for restless leg syndrome

There can be various causes of RLS. As some of the cases had a family history, there is a genetic predisposition which can be the causative factor.

Published: 28th November 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Madhusudhan B K
Express News Service

BENGALURU : Restless Leg Syndrome is a sensorimotor disorder characterised by an uncontrollable and irresistible urge to move the legs with abnormal sensation, which usually leads to partial or complete resolution of the abnormal sensation after moving the legs. The diagnosis is purely clinical and hence this is a problem, especially among children. The exact prevalence of RLS in children is unknown however; some small scale studies report it around 6 per cent. When it comes to the pathophysiology of RLS, the central dopaminergic systems are involved as there is complete relief of symptoms with dopaminergic drugs.

Causes of RLS
There can be various causes of RLS. As some of the cases had a family history, there is a genetic predisposition which can be the causative factor. This is called the primary RLS which is inherited and some evidence indicates that there could be an autosomal dominant inheritance.

There are secondary causes for RLS which is the most common. Anaemia is a well-known causative factor associated, as there will be a deficiency of ferritin associated with these symptoms. Other causes such as uremia, peripheral neuropathy, Vit B12 deficiency, caffeine or alcohol consumption, smoking, sleep deprivation, narcoleptic or antidepressant use can be seen in adolescents.

Children having this disorder can present with symptoms such as aggression, hyperactivity, inattention, and daytime somnolence because of difficulty in maintaining sleep or inability to sleep. The consequences of RLS in children can include poor performance in school, unsatisfactory social development, and abnormal social interactions which may overlap with various diseases like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). 

Children can get restless, fidgety, and overactive and they may abnormally walk, run or kick continuously. Sometimes, children may describe it as pain or aches. Partial or complete resolution of symptoms by movement is an important feature. Some of the differential diagnoses or mimics of the disease in children are positional discomfort, sore leg muscles, ligament sprain/tendon strain, positional ischemia (numbness), motor tics arthralgia or growing pains.

To conclude, the diagnosis of RLS in children, unlike adults is challenging. This is because the child will not be able to give a proper description of the symptoms. There are some diseases which mimic RLS and have to be recognised as well. If not recognised and treated at the right time, it may lead to poor scholastic performance, poor social interaction and behavioural changes.-The author is senior consultant, neurologist and epileptologist, stroke specialist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital

Diagnostic criteria for RLS in children are similar as in adults

1. An urge to move the legs, usually accompanied or caused by uncomfortable and unpleasant sensations in the legs
2. The urge to move or unpleasant sensations beginning or worsening during periods of rest or inactivity such as lying or sitting
3. The urge to move or the unpleasant sensations are worse or only occur in the evening or night
4. The urge to move or unpleasant sensations are partially or totally relieved by movement, such as walking or stretching, at least as long as the activity continues

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp