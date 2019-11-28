Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-college principal conned of Rs 31k

A 79-year-old retired college principal was duped of Rs 31,499 by a miscreant who pretended to be a bank employee. 

Published: 28th November 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 79-year-old retired college principal was duped of Rs 31,499 by a miscreant who pretended to be a bank employee. The victim is Srinivas Reddy, a resident of 7th block in Banashankari third stage. Reddy was using a credit card from Citibank. He needed to update some information related to it. On November 20, he went to a branch near South End Circle with the necessary documents and got that done with the help of a Citibank staffer. 

On November 21, around 11 am, Reddy got a call on his mobile phone from the miscreant. He introduced himself as a Citibank staffer and said that his information needed to be updated again. He asked Reddy to share his details. Reddy gave all the information. The miscreant then told Reddy that he was sending an OTP to his registered number and asked him for the number. 

When Reddy gave him the OTP, the miscreant informed him that the information was updated and hung up. In a few minutes Reddy received a message that Rs 31,499 had been transferred to some other account. Reddy tried to call the miscreant again but the phone was switched off. He contacted the bank and learned that they had not called him and that they don’t do such updates over the phone. 

He filed a complaint with Channammanakere Acchukattu police station. An investigation officer said, “If any bank staffer is involved, we will find out about it.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Dollar notes (File Photo)
1.75 crore Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, earns Rs 6 lakh crore remittances: UN report
Chirala Municipal commissioner Ramachandra Reddy along with staff members inspecting the weighing of plastic waste materials at the newly established 'Waste Plastic Exchange Shop'(Photo | EPS)
This waste exchange shop collected 800 kg plastics in two months
From left: Gururaj, Pradeep Kumar and Nithyananda

Three visually challenged students top Mangalore varsity's Social Work exam
 

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with FIH President Narinder Batra and others at the announcement of Odisha to host Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | PTI)
Men's Hockey World Cup goes to Odisha again, to be shared by two venues

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP MP Pragya Thakur. | (File | PTI)
Opposition demands action against Pragya Thakur for calling Gandhi's assassin 'deshbhakt'
Clockwise from top: A boy wades through water just outside his house in Hulimavu on Monday
Hulimavu Lake breach:  Victims suffer as authorities play blame game
Gallery
Tired of all 'political Chanakyas' around you? Here are 9 refreshing facts about the real one from the Mauryan era!
Maharashtra Chief Minister designate Uddhav Thackeray along with wife Rashmi Thackeray presents a bouquet to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Aaditya Thackeray's Sonia meet to Supriya's warm hug to Ajit Pawar: 10 photos from Maharashtra you don't want to miss 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp