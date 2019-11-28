Ex-college principal conned of Rs 31k

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 79-year-old retired college principal was duped of Rs 31,499 by a miscreant who pretended to be a bank employee. The victim is Srinivas Reddy, a resident of 7th block in Banashankari third stage. Reddy was using a credit card from Citibank. He needed to update some information related to it. On November 20, he went to a branch near South End Circle with the necessary documents and got that done with the help of a Citibank staffer.

On November 21, around 11 am, Reddy got a call on his mobile phone from the miscreant. He introduced himself as a Citibank staffer and said that his information needed to be updated again. He asked Reddy to share his details. Reddy gave all the information. The miscreant then told Reddy that he was sending an OTP to his registered number and asked him for the number.

When Reddy gave him the OTP, the miscreant informed him that the information was updated and hung up. In a few minutes Reddy received a message that Rs 31,499 had been transferred to some other account. Reddy tried to call the miscreant again but the phone was switched off. He contacted the bank and learned that they had not called him and that they don’t do such updates over the phone.

He filed a complaint with Channammanakere Acchukattu police station. An investigation officer said, “If any bank staffer is involved, we will find out about it.”